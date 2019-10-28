Coast Guard finds 2 RI men, dog who went missing while sailing to VA

Two Rhode Island men and a dog who went missing while sailing to Virginia last week have been found, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Monday.

40-year-old Ryan Hollis left Jamestown on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat the “Carol K” on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, according to the Coast Guard on Saturday. Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis, a French Bulldog, were also on the boat with the ultimate destination was Miami.

Hollis was supposed to call his girlfriend once he docked in Virginia, but that never happened.

Coast Guard officials said the men and dog were found 100 miles off the coast of Cape Henry, North Carolina, by a rescue aircrew Monday afternoon.

