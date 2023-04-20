HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard confirmed Thursday that they have found the bodies of three boaters off the coast of Cape Ann amid an extensive search in the area.

The group had gone fishing from Hampton, New Hampshire on Wednesday before being reported missing.

Their overturned boat was found this afternoon.

Crews are still searching for a fourth person who was on the boat.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)