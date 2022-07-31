NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fishing vessel collided with a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

Early Saturday morning, the fishing vessel Gabby G struck the midsection of the cruise liner, the Norwegian Pearl, a spokesperson from the US Coast Guard told 7NEWS.

One of the men aboard the Gabby G suffered a head laceration and was given medical treatment onboard.

A man onboard the Norwegian Pearl told 7NEWS that glasses and chairs started toppling once passengers heard a “loud bang.”

Both vessels were inspected and were determined fit enough to continue their respective voyages. The Norwegian Pearl continued its’ course to the Bahamas while the Gabby G returned to port in New Bedford.

Representatives from the Coast Guard were unable to say how many people were aboard the Gabby G at the time of the collision.

