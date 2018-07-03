Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues elderly woman after fall on cruise ship off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew in a helicopter rushed to the aid of an 84-year-old woman Monday morning after she sustained a head injury and fractured her ankle on a cruise ship off Nantucket.

The woman, whose name was not released, was injured in a fall on the Queen Mary about 9 a.m. while the ship was 70 miles southeast of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Video released by the coast guard showed the woman being raised onto a helicopter.

She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was listed in stable condition.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)