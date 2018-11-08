Coast Guard launches search after report of boat taking on water with 4 on board

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat off Cape Cod after receiving a distress call.

Crews are searching the waters near Barnstable Bay after receiving a distress call from fishing boat Michelle Marie reporting the vessel was taking on water with four people on board, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews have not been able to get in touch with the boat since the initial call.

At this time there are no overdue boats reported.

Anyone with information about the Michelle Marie is asked to call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.

.@USCGNortheast crews & Barnstable Harbormaster are searching near Barnstable Bay after receiving a call this afternoon from the fishing boat Michelle Marie saying they were taking on water with 4 people aboard. The caller did not respond to #USCG calls or provide additional info — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)