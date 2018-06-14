JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Rhode Island for a possible person in the water after an unmanned skiff boat was found drifting near the Jamestown Bridge Thursday.

Although there have been no reports of a missing person, authorities say a bottle of orange juice was found in the boat.

Anyone with information is urged to call U.S. Coast Guard Sector SE New England at 508-457-3211.

