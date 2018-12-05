Coast Guard locates sunken barge in Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard located a sunken barge Wednesday in Nahant, just days after it capsized and sank, officials say.

The barge, Dredge 200, sank in Broad Sound approximately two miles southeast of Nahant, according to the Coast Guard.

The barge’s location was confirmed by a contracted company using multi-beam sonar just north of the North Channel in approximately 100 feet of water.

“I am grateful for the rapid and sustained support of our partner agencies,” said Capt. Eric Doucette, Sector Boston commander. “Search conditions were not ideal, but the expert operators and boat handlers of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Quincy Police were still able to accomplish great things.”

Thursday, contractors are scheduled to send a remotely operated underwater vehicle to further inspect and verify the condition of the barge and mark its location, according to the Coast Guard.

The incident remains under investigation.