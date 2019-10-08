Coast Guard looking into whether call for missing man, 3 kids off Maine was hoax

BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information related to a distress call on Saturday indicating that a man and three children were missing off the coast of Maine — including the possibility of the report being a hoax.

Sector Northern New England rescue crews responded to a report of four people in the water off Kennebunkport, Maine, Oct. 5.

After searching more than 1,500 square nautical miles, the search was suspended Sunday.

In a statement, Coast Guard Capt. Brian Lefebvre said, “We are asking for the public’s assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress. Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5478.

