WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Coast Guard member from Wakefield is nearly done with a grueling workout challenge months in the making.

For 100 days, Jake Prusha will be doing the Murph Challenge, which is named after a Marine who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

It’s a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1-mile run with a 20-pound vests. The workouts, he says, are to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and mental health awareness.

“I wanted to do 100 days because I figured 100 days of anything people would start to pay attention,” he said. “I know a lot of people talk about mental health but I believe actions speak louder than words.”

Prusha says he has dealt with his own struggles with anxiety and depression.

“Personally, I struggle with anxiety and depress and I didn’t talk a lot about it … but I realize I’m not the only one and there are a lot of people in the military who are struggling,” he said. “Just because you’re struggling mentally and you can’t see it and it’s not tangible it is OK to talk about it and you can still be a strong person.”

His 100th day will be on Memorial Day. He’s already raised $15,000.

