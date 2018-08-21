Coast Guard offering cash reward for information leading to missing sound signaling devices

The U.S. Coast Guard is offering a cash reward for information regarding the theft of sound signaling devices from navigational buoys off the coast of Maine.

Nine buoys had bells stolen from Penobscot Bay over the past nine months, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials say the bells attached to buoys help mariners navigate safely during times of reduced visibility and play a vital role in the safe passage of ships and mariners.

Tampering with aids to navigation is a federal crime and can lead to fines up to $25,000 per day or up to one year in prison, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Anyone with information regarding the missing sound signaling devices is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Command Center at 207-767-0303.

People who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of are eligible to receive up to one-half of the fine imposed.

