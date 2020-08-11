Coast Guard officer charged with firing gun near men after argument in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Coast Guard officer is facing assault charges after firing a gun near two men after an argument in Fairhaven last week, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Middle and Bridge streets on Friday night found two men who said they had gotten into an argument with a third man who fired a gunshot near them, police said. No one was injured and police found a 9mm shell casing on the ground nearby.

After investigating, police arrested Sean Riley, 28, of Montgomery, Alabama, who is a 3rd Class Petty Officer in the Coast Guard stationed at Woods Hole. Officers seized Reilly’s 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, which Reilly has a license to carry, as evidence, police said.

Reilly was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at New Bedford District Court.

