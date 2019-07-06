Coast Guard officials rescue boaters in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is crediting interagency cooperation with the rescue boaters off of Gloucester Saturday.

Members of the Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police and several Good Samaritans responded to reports of a boat taking on water about 15 nautical miles south of Gloucester Harbor.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the sinking boat.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to diligently check all tide and weather forecasts before launching.

