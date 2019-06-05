Coast Guard: Partnerships vital to saving family in Scituate boat fire

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard spoke about a dramatic rescue in Scituate Wednesday after a family was forced to jump ship.

On Tuesday, a couple and their three children were pulled from the water in Scituate Harbor by a Good Samaritan after their boat burst into flame while refueling.

Black smoke billowed into the air as heavy flames consumed the boat.

Coast Guard officials say some of the people involved were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Wednesday, Petty Officer Zachary Hupp said, the Coast Guard would not have been able to save the family without help.

“The coordination with our partner agencies is vital in things like this,” Hupp said. “You know the Coast Guard, we work with our partner agencies to make sure that when events like these happen, that we can ensure the safety of our boating population.”

