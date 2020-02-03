Coast Guard, police searching for missing 60-year-old woman in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing 60-year-old woman in Gloucester.

Abbie Flynn was last seen near Farrington Avenue, according to Gloucester police.

Rescue crews with the Coast Guard are working with Gloucester police in an attempt to find Flynn.

Police say her disappearance does not appear suspicious.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.

#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast rescue crews from @uscg Station Gloucester and Air Station Cape Cod are working with @GloucesterPD in search of 60-year-old Abbie Flynn. If you have any information, please call Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. pic.twitter.com/SooeCvSOvl — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2020

