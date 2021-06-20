Coast Guard officials have recovered the body of one person missing off the coast of Rhode Island but are still searching for a child, officials said.

The Coast Guard began searching for a 30-year-old man and 11-year-old girl who are believed to have entered the water off the coast of Warwick, Rhode Island, on Sunday and recovered the body of the man in the evening, officials said.

The Coast Guard continued to search for the girl, using boats and helicopters.

