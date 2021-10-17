SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has recovered the body of a missing boater in Somerset, officials said.

Officials say a person went out on a small boat around 11 a.m. Saturday but was not seen afterwards.

The Coast Guard searched for the missing person until about 6:30 p.m. that evening and then recovered a body today, officials said.

No further details have been released.

