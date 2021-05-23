Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell in water off Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard crews have recovered the body of a woman who fell in the water off Scituate on Saturday, state police said.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at the mouth of the North River at 5 p.m. and responders rescued two of the three people who went in the water before spending hours searching for a 77-year-old woman.

“It’s a tough place. The mouth of the North River is a very difficult place in the best of circumstances because you have adverse winds, you have tides, you have a storm coming in,” said Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.

The Coast Guard recovered the woman’s body shortly at 9:45 p.m., officials said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was the sixth boater to have lost their lives in the northeast this month.

The woman was not wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

“My heart goes out to her family,” said Scituate resident Austin Birch. “It’s sad that that could happen to her.”

The two other boaters are expected to be okay, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

#UPDATE3 Correction: the recovered woman was 77 years old. Conditions at the approximate time the search began:

