Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell in water off Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard officials have recovered the body of a woman who fell in the water off Scituate Saturday, state police said.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at the mouth of the North River at 5 p.m., officials said. Three people were reported in the water and responders rescued two, but were still searching for a 75-year-old woman for hours.

The Coast Guard recovered the woman’s body shortly before 10 p.m., officials said. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)