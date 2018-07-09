Coast Guard: Report of missing people in tube off Cape Cod was false alarm

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A report of two missing people in a tube off the coast of Cape Cod Monday afternoon was a false alarm, officials said.

The United States Coast Guard responded to an area two miles off Sandwich for a report of two people clinging to an inner tube but learned that there was no one in danger.

The search has since been called off.

The Sandwich Fire Department assisted with the operation.

No additional details were available.

