Rescue crews, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard, are working to find the owner of an empty kayak that was spotted drifting in the water near Martha’s Vineyard.

Coast Guard officials said the kayak was spotted near Gay Head Lighthouse, near the southwest tip of the island.

The USCG Northeast Twitter account shared an image of the watercraft around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, which appeared to have a fishing rod, paddle and small motor onboard.

The Cuttyhunk Fire Department, Menemsha Harbormaster and Dukes County personnel were also assisting with the search, according to the Coast Guard.

Additional details have not yet been released.

Coast Guard searching for owner of unmanned adrift kayak near Gay Head Lighthouse, off Martha's Vineyard. @USCG Station Menemsha, Menemsha Harbormaster, CuttyHunk Fire and Rescue and Dukes County responding. #SAR pic.twitter.com/B286wAxX5R — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 5, 2023