A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer is being hailed a hero for his efforts to save nearly 170 people from the catastrophic floods that swept through central Texas over the weekend.

Scott Ruskan was one of the first coast guard members on the ground, braving the severe weather to get to those in danger.

“Battling some pretty, pretty nasty weather, some of the worst I’ve ever experienced in my career so far. It took us about four different attempts to try to make our way into Kerrville,” said Ruskan.

At the camp site, Ruskan says he was met by nearly 200 frightened children.

Ruskan says he led about 10 of them at a time to Army helicopters ready to take them to higher ground.

“I was just carrying them to the helicopter because they’re stepping on wet rocks and their feet might be cut up and stuff,” said Ruskan. “It was pretty traumatic. I mean, yeah, you have a lot of kids, they’re having probably the worst day of their life. They’re missing friends, they’re missing loved ones, they don’t know where they are.”

Ruskan says he was also trying to connect with the kids and make sure they were okay.

“So I was really just trying to comfort them and let them know like, hey, like, I don’t know where your friends may be right now, but my only objective is to get you guys out of here and get you guys to safety,” Ruskan said.

Now, Ruksan has a message for the kids.

“I’m sorry this happened to you guys, but you guys were so brave and tough, and it made me like a better rescuer because you guys were acting so bravely,” Ruskan said.

Despite being called a hero, Ruskan says he was just doing his job.

“I’m just happy I was given the opportunity to help these people out,” Ruskan said.

