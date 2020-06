NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Coast Guard crews successfully rescued a man off of Cape Cod Monday evening.

Crews responding to the Alexis Martina, south of Nantucket, airlifted a patient to Cape Cod Hospital.

It is unclear what prompted the response.

The patient’s condition has not been released.

