Coast Guard rescues 1, searching for 3 after fishing boat sinks off Martha’s Vineyard

Coast Guard crews are searching for three fishermen after rescuing one from a capsized boat off Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, officials said.

Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod responding to a distress signal found a boat had capsized and sank 24 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Coast Guard officials said.

One fisherman was recovered and crews are actively searching for three others.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod have recovered one fisherman and are actively searching for 3 more after receiving a distress signal from a boat that capsized and sank, 24NM SW of Martha’s Vineyard, #Massachusetts #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)