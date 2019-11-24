Coast Guard rescues 1, searching for 3 after fishing boat sinks off Martha’s Vineyard

File photo

Coast Guard crews are searching for three fishermen after rescuing one from a capsized boat off Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, officials said.

Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod responding to a distress signal found a boat had capsized and sank 24 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Coast Guard officials said.

One fisherman was recovered and crews are actively searching for three others.

