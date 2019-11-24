Coast Guard rescues 1, searching for 3 after fishing boat sinks off Martha’s Vineyard

Coast Guard crews are searching for three fishermen after rescuing one from a capsized boat off Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, officials said.
Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod responding to a distress signal found a boat had capsized and sank 24 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Coast Guard officials said.
One fisherman was recovered and crews are actively searching for three others.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)