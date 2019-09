(WHDH)–U.S. Coast Guard crews successfully rescued two people 75 miles off of Cape Cod Monday morning.

Cres responding to the Queen Mary 2 airlifted two patients to Massachusetts General Hospital.

It is unclear what prompted the response.

The patients’ conditions have not been released.

#UPDATE: Here is video of one of the people @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod medevaced today off the Queen Mary 2. They were brought to #Massachusetts General Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Rr6nEgaE32 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 16, 2019

