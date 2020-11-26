Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat off Rhode Island

The Coast Guard rushed in to rescue three people when their boat began to sink off the coast of Rhode Island Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, in Woods Hole, received reports of a mechanical issue on a tug boat from New Bedford that began taking on water around 8:25 a.m.

A crew on a 45 foot response boat launched from Point Judith to assist.

The crew on board the sinking boat was forced to move the sinking tug alongside the barge it was hauling so they could jump on top.

“I think a lot of that training and experience they had on their side really aided in their ability to get off the vessel safely,” Petty Officer Justin Doades said.

Within 15 minutes, the Coast Guard was able to pull the stranded boaters to safety.

“There may be a loss of a vessel, but at the end of the day, it’s about safeguarding a life that we care about the most,” Doades said.

People who witnessed the sinking said they could not believe what they were watching.

“I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff around here, but that was definitely a highlight,” Kevin Crooks said. “I think those three guys are pretty lucky.”

The Coast Guard is now working with the owner of the boat to salvage the tug and barge.

No one was hurt.

