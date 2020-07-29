Coast Guard rescues 3 people from water off Plum Island, 1 hospitalized

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard assisted in pulling three people from the water off Plum Island Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of three people in the water in need of assistance around 3:15 p.m. could later be seen carrying a person off a boat on a stretcher.

SKY7 HD was overhead as that person was loaded onto an ambulance and transported to a hospital. Their condition has not been made available.

At least two other people were also on board the boat and needed help onto the deck.

A witness said he believes all three people are related and were out fishing together at the time.

A boater in the area said this is a tough spot for boaters to navigate and scenes like this one happen all the time.

“It’s very dangerous up here when the tide comes in. The tidal pools kind of come quickly,” fisherman Stephen Rocco said. “I was fishing about 50 yards away and I saw these fishing rods floating by me, and I hear these people saying, ‘help, help.’ So I see what looked like a family, there were three of them out in the water and there was a fellow near me and we just started racing out there.”

No other information has been made available.

