Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Cape Cod coast

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen Wednesday after their boat began taking on water.
The aircrew deployed from the Cape Cod air station and flew about 40 miles south of Nantucket to where the boat was located, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Twitter page.
All four men were uninjured and brought safely back to shore.
President Donald Trump commended the crew for their quick and life-saving actions in a tweet.
