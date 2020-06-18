Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Cape Cod coast

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen Wednesday after their boat began taking on water.

The aircrew deployed from the Cape Cod air station and flew about 40 miles south of Nantucket to where the boat was located, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Twitter page.

All four men were uninjured and brought safely back to shore.

#HappeningNow: A @USCGNortheast aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod rescued four fishermen early this morning after their boat began taking on water 40 miles south of #Nantucket, #Massachusetts. All four men were uninjured and brought safely to shore.#SAR #SemperParatus #Rescue pic.twitter.com/uCuB3Wc5Ua — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 17, 2020

President Donald Trump commended the crew for their quick and life-saving actions in a tweet.

Extraordinary rescue yesterday by our brave and “Semper Paratus” U.S. Coast Guard. Our rapid response and the vessel’s survival equipment allowed these four mariners to see their loved ones again. Well done @USCG! https://t.co/yNJTnhQZuR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

