Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Maine coast

The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen Wednesday after they abandoned their boat off the coast of Rockland, Maine, officials say.

The captain of the 76-foot fishing vessel Aaron & Melissa II radioed Coast Guard Sector Northern New England about 7:45 a.m., saying the fishing boat was taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews located the raft and fishermen, officials say.

A rescue swimmer deployed from the helicopter and hoisted all four fishermen to the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard.

The fishermen were reported to be in good condition.

