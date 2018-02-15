BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued four people from a sinking boat about 18 miles (29 kilometers) off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Officials say the captain of the Sea Star called for help around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, saying the boat was taking on water and the crew was wearing immersion suits.

A helicopter arrived, and the aircrew determined the boat could not be saved. The fishermen were ordered into the water, and a rescue swimmer helped airlift the crew to safety.

The fishermen were brought to Cape Cod, where officials say they appear to be in good health.

Scott Backholm, command duty officer at Sector Southeastern New England, says the suits helped protect the crew from the cold water.

