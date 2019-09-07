Coast Guard rescues child swept out to sea by large wave in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old child was rescued by the Coast Guard after being swept out to sea by a large wave in Gloucester Saturday, officials said.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a child in the water at around 5:30 p.m., officials said. The child had been on a rock at Rafes Chasm Park and was swept out by a large wave.

The child was rescued, conscious and alert, around 6:15 p.m., according to officials. The child sustained minor injuries.

