FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a dog that was found swimming far from shore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crews patrolling the water off Fort Myers Beach in Florida received a call for a dog in distress.

They found the pup who continued to swim away from them.

“Come here pup,” one crew member said. “Where are you going?”

She eventually paddled over to the boat and they pulled her to safety.

The dog has since been reunited with her owner.

