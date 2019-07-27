Coast Guard rescues fisherman after fall in Narragansett Bay

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard says a fisherman was swept out into the water after he fell from a sandbar in Narragansett Bay.

Coast Guard crews responding to Conimicut Point rescued a 57-year-old man after searching the area for hours.

He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

