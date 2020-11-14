Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Martha’s Vineyard

Courtesy US Coast Guard

An injured fisherman was rescued off of Martha’s Vineyard and taken to a hospital on Friday night, officials said.

Coast Guard members responding to a call from the crew of a commercial fishing vessel around 6 p.m. were told that a fisherman, a 50-year-old, was experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to officials.

A Jayhawk helicopter was used to safely hoist the fisherman to safety at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The fisherman was taken to Providence Hospital for additional care.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending