Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Martha’s Vineyard

An injured fisherman was rescued off of Martha’s Vineyard and taken to a hospital on Friday night, officials said.

Coast Guard members responding to a call from the crew of a commercial fishing vessel around 6 p.m. were told that a fisherman, a 50-year-old, was experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to officials.

A Jayhawk helicopter was used to safely hoist the fisherman to safety at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The fisherman was taken to Providence Hospital for additional care.

No additional information was immediately released.

#BravoZulu to AIRSTA Cape Cod for their successful #medevac of a crewmember from the commercial F/V PERSISTANCE yesterday evening. The crewmember was then transferred to Providence Hospital for further evaluation. Read the full release here: https://t.co/1BMEG6isa8 #SAR pic.twitter.com/bT0H1PgmIh — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 14, 2020

