Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman on vessel off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman who was on a vessel about 60 miles off Nantucket early Sunday morning, officials said.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew responding to a call from a vessel from Stonington, Connecticut, around 3:30 a.m. found a 41-year-old fisherman suffering from a hand injury, according to the Coast Guard.

The fisherman was hoisted to safety around 7 a.m. and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the fisherman’s condition.

No additional details were available.

