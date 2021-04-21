(WHDH) — The Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 132 miles off the coast of Cape Cod Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard District One watch standers received a notification around 6:30 a.m. from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Mary Anne, reporting a 56-year-old crew member was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the fisherman around 9:30 a.m.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The Mary Anne is home ported in New Bedford.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)