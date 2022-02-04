The United States Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann on Thursday.

The fishing vessel Sea Rambler notified the Coast Guard Sector Boston that a crewmember had severly injured their arm in a hatch and that they needed assistance.

The Coast Guard flew to the boat and used a basket to hoist the fisherman into their helicopter.

The fisherman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

