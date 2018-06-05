PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard rescued a man who was caught in a storm trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a rowboat.

Fifty-two-year-old Duncan Hutchinson was attempting to row from New York to Scotland on Sunday night when he faced 21 mph (34 kph) winds and 8½-foot (2.6 meters) seas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Barnegat Light, New Jersey. The man called the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard rescue boat navigated the high seas and reached the man on Monday. Officials say thankfully the man was well prepared and radioed for help.

