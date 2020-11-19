Coast Guard rescues man stranded 160 miles off coast of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman stranded more than 100 miles off the coast of Boston Thursday.
An aircrew airlifted a 35-year-old fisherman off a 72-foot commercial ship about 160 miles east of the city after the man suffered minor lacerations, according to a statement released by the Coast Guard.
The man was taken to Massachusetts General hospital for treatment.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773353
No further information was released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)