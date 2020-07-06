Coast Guard rescues pair floating in Merrimack River for 2 hours after canoe spill

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard rescued two people who had capsized in the Merrimack River and floated for two hours Saturday, officials said.

Crews on patrol Saturday evening saw an empty canoe with two people in life jackets holding onto the side and waving for help, according to officials. When the crews pulled them onto the Coast Guard boat, the people said they had been in the water for two hours.

Both people and their canoe were taken back to their home on Plum Island, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)