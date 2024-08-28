NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard responded off the coast of Newburyport Wednesday to rescue a 42-year-old man in need of medical assistance, a Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed.

Crews on a deep sea fishing boat first called for help shortly after 10 a.m.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 11 a.m. and spotted a Coast Guard boat pulling up to the fishing boat. Coast guardsmen were seen loading a man onto a stretcher and pulling him onto their boat.

SKY7-HD then saw the Coast Guard transport the man back to shore and move him into a waiting ambulance.

Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Diolanda Caballero in a statement said the man had a history of asthma and was showing symptoms of clamminess. The man also had shortness of breath and appeared to be pale.

The Newburyport Fire Department in a separate statement said its crews assisted the Coast Guard in its response.

The man was brought to an area hospital after being brought to shore. There was no update on the man’s condition as of around 12 p.m.

