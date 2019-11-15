Coast Guard responding to boat fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is responding to a boat fire in New Bedford.

Sky7 HD is over what looks like a charred boat off the pier on Macarthur Drive.

The New Bedford Fire Department is investigating how the fire started.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)