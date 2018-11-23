Coast Guard responds after 90-foot boat runs aground off Cape Cod

ELLSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, MA (WHDH)- Emergency crews from Coast Guard station Menemsha responded to assist a 90-foot boat that ran aground off Cape Cod on Friday night.

The fishing vessel was stuck near Cuttyhunk, a small island south of Buzzards Bay and north of Martha’s Vinyard, officials say.

The boat will be towed back to New Bedford.

The Buzzard’s Bay task force also responded to assist.

There were no reported injuries.

#Update: Fishing vessel being towed in by another fishing boat. Coast Guard crew with a 47-foot response boat on scene, standing by to escort back to New Bedford. #SAR #NightOps #USCG #CapeCod — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2018

