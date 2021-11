ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard responded to a report of a downed aircraft off of Cape Cod overnight.

They received a report of a downed plane with a single occupant off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

No additional information has been released.

#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of #NausetBeach, MA. CG Station Chatham, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Spencer, local harbormaster, and other local assets are responding. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021

