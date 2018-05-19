Coast Guard says Maine lobsterman found dead in Jericho Bay

STONINGTON, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a lobsterman has died while fishing near Marshall Island in Jericho Bay off Stonington.

The Portland Press Herald reports the body of 60-year-old Wayne “Butch” Ciomei was found in the water wrapped in a fishing line. His 36-foot lobster boat, the Chelsea Lynn, was aground and running.

Ciomei was reported missing by his son at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Coast Guard public affairs officer Chellsey Phillips says a call for help was sent to other boaters and a 47-foot rescue boat was sent to the scene.

Ciomei was found by his son at about 5:30 p.m.

Phillips says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

