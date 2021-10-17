SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing boater in a somerset has turned from a rescue to a recovery operation, according to the US Coast Guard.

Officials say a person went out on a small boat around 11 a.m. Saturday but has not been seen since.

The Coast Guard searched for the missing person until about 6:30 p.m. but found no trace.

No further details have been released.

