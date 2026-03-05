PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching for two missing boaters off the coast of Provincetown, after they were notified of an overturned boat Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Coast Guard said it was notified that a vessel called the Yankee Rose, which had two people onboard, overturned a couple miles northeast from Race Point Beach.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived on scene at 12:06 p.m. to search for the two boaters.

The Yankee Rose also had a carbon monoxide scare last week. Two people were found unresponsive on the boat and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Six first responders were also taken to the hospital for treatment in that incident.

