Coast Guard searching for 2 RI men, dog who went missing while sailing to VA

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - U.S. Coast Guard Northeast rescue crews are searching for 2 Rhode Island men and a dog who went missing while sailing to Virginia.

40-year-old Ryan Hollis left Jamestown on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat the “Carol K” on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, according to the Coast Guard on Saturday. His ultimate destination was Miami.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard says they are also searching for Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis, the Frenchie after a Facebook post shows them together 14 miles south of Newport.

Urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted along the eastern seaboard and aircrews are up searching, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the command center at 617-223-8555.

