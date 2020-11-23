Coast Guard searching for 4 fishermen after vessel sinks off coast of Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for four fishermen after their vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown early Monday morning.

Watchstanders at the First District Coast Guard Command Center in Boston received an emergency notification around 1 a.m. from an 82-foot fishing vessel named Emmy Rose.

There were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone, according to the Coast Guard.

Members of the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous responded to the vessel’s last known position, about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, and discovered debris and an empty life raft.

A search for the four people who were reported onboard the vessel is underway.

No additional information has been released.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow#USCG is searching for four people in the water approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, #MA after their 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank early this morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

