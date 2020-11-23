Coast Guard searching for 4 people after fishing vessel sinks off coast of Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after their fishing vessel sank off of the coast of Provincetown early Thursday morning.

The 82-foot fishing vessel, named Emmy Rose, sank 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, according to the Coast Guard.

No additional information has been released.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow#USCG is searching for four people in the water approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, #MA after their 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank early this morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)