Coast Guard searching for boat after report it is taking on water with 4 people on board

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a boat in Cape Cod after receiving a distress call, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews are searching the waters near Barnstable Bay after receiving a distress call from fishing boat Michelle Marie, saying the boat was taking on water with four people on board, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Twitter page.

Crews have not been able to get in touch with the boat since the initial call.

At this time there are no overdue boats reported.

Anyone with information about the Michelle Marie is asked to call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.